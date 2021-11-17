Infosys to provide 500 Salesforce tech jobs

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Infosys, a leading player in digital services and consulting, has announced a new programme to prepare Americans for 21st century careers in the technology sector. The programme will offer 500 job seekers the opportunity to complete a fully digital, online diploma course certified by Salesforce following an aptitude test that matches them with available entry-level tech jobs at Infosys.
Leveraging Trailhead, Salesforce’s free online learning platform, the programme will train these American workers, free of cost, for roles at Infosys as Salesforce Certified Administrators and Salesforce Industries Developers.
Also see: Manipal Global and Salesforce to jointly offer skills training programmes
The programme, targeting recent graduates from major universities, liberal arts colleges and community colleges, will help Infosys create a workforce prepared for the future. It will also continue to help the company build new pathways for talent to transition from traditional jobs across various industries and work-streams to digital jobs of the future, it said in a release.
This comes on the back of several investments that Infosys has already made in training and reskilling the American workforce, including the ‘Reskill and Restart’ initiative launched last year to fulfil employment needs in the country following Covid-19.
Also see: Infosys, MIT Tech Review tie-up to launch 'Cloud Hub' forum
Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, said, “At Infosys, we see every day that the relevance of technical skills is short-lived but technical aptitude is invaluable when matched with organisational confidence and the ability to train individuals in specific skills that make them productive. Getting the right people ready for the right roles can be better achieved by embracing creative new approaches. Infosys’ new programme leveraging Trailhead for digital skills learning is another investment in this direction that will enable us to expand our hiring to include more people while creating upward mobility, so more of us can live the American dream.”
Amy Regan Morehouse, Senior Vice-President, Trailhead Academy GTM, said, “In today’s digital-first world, it’s critical that companies invest in workforce development programs that provide new learning opportunities for both employees and for anyone looking to learn in-demand tech skills. Companies like Infosys are leading the way to pave new pathways for digital skills education, and we’re excited to power their reskilling efforts with Trailhead and bring new jobs to the Salesforce ecosystem.”
