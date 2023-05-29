Bridge Health, a healthtech company funded by Kris Gopalakrishnan, announced a strategic alliance with a real estate player, Primus Senior Living, for seniors in the country. As part of the partnership, they will launch a managed eldercare service, called One Care, which is a year-long, customised health plan that will bring proactive care and emergency services under one roof to revolutionise geriatric care.

The first plan is being rolled out by Bridge Health, at Primus Reflections, Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru, which currently houses 250 apartments. The objective is designed to help improve not only the lifespan but also the healthspan of Igrowing elderly population.

“Bridge Health’s primary mission is to facilitate a crucial transition in India’s healthcare segment from curative to proactive care. We are working towards fulfilling this mission and raising awareness about the importance of being proactive in maintaining one’s health,” said Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Bridge Health. In Bengaluru, over the past 18 months, the company has provided its services to a total of 5,000 individuals.

Around 10 per cent of the country’s current population is geriatric, and that number is expected to grow significantly, noted Karan Verma, CEO of Bridge Health. “Through our strategic association with Primus Senior Living, we are committed to achieving this goal by announcing the launch of the ‘One Care’ plan for elders,” he added.

One Care is a Comprehensive Elder Care Assessment (CECA) that evaluates functional abilities, physical, cognition, and mental health. In addition, a host of lab and radiology tests are conducted to understand the current health status and predict the risk of future health conditions, the company said. After these assessments, clinical experts create a customised prevention and treatment plan.

“We aim to address these challenges for the senior citizens residing in Primus facilities and in India at large. With our aim to construct 2,500 residential homes across six cities in the next few years, we are looking forward to a long-term association with the company,” said Adarsh Narahari, Managing Director of Primus Senior Living. Going forward, the company will develop another 250 apartments on its Bengaluru projects. Primus Senior Living is a developer of senior living and retirement communities and currently has a presence in four cities - Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Mumbai, and intends to enter Hyderabad and Kolkata soon.