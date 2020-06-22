‘Innovative ways to reach the consumer along with affordability will be important to drive the demand’

Investing in protecting kids from violence
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
As the country grapples with the pandemic, Coca-Cola said its strategic focus on building a long-term presence in India is intact. In an interview, T Krishnakumar, President, Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia, told BusinessLine that consumers are seeking trusted brands as they go through this difficult period and rural demand has the potential to bounce back faster. Excerpts:
Have all the company-owned and franchise-owned plants resumed operations ?
Almost all our plants have resumed production under stringent safety protocols prescribed by governments and are in conformity to our global standards. As a responsible beverage company, we are conscious of our responsibility to cater to the hydration needs of our consumers. At the same time, we see our people, as our most important asset and will do everything to keep them safe, healthy and motivated. Our strategic investment of building long-term presence in India is intact.
How has the company been managing distribution and production challenges during the pandemic?
We continue to evolve our business models to the changing scenario, while staying close to our bottling partners, customers and suppliers. To ensure our products’ availability, we maintain business continuity plans to look at the entire value chain including supply chain, distribution and inventory management. Amongst the upper urban consumer, there is a strong movement towards newer platforms for purchase like e-commerce and an increased interaction with newer products, while for people in the bottom of the pyramid, affordable solutions are being sought. Hence, innovative ways to reach the consumer along with affordability will be important to drive demand. This increases the role that Coca-Cola needs to play in the consumer’s life, by adapting itself to the changing behaviours towards the ‘new normal’ and using the merits of its agility, range of product offerings and its core strategy of simplicity and focus on the evolving consumer needs.
How are you leveraging on the rising in-home consumption trend?
The Indian consumers are going through a myriad set of emotions — elated with the time they are getting to spend with their family but equally, increasingly anxious and uncertain about their jobs and health. With consumers very positive about the time spent with family, ‘at home consumption’ continues to be the key occasion for beverages. Drinking occasions of ‘while watching TV’ and ‘accompaniment with a meal’ are strong for the sparkling category. ‘Away from home’ is already showing signs of revival and trending back over the weeks.
What are the other key consumption trends that you are witnessing?
While consumers are conscious of what they are buying and dependent on what is available, there is a strong trend to purchase trusted brands. Coca-Cola’s heritage and its relationship with the consumer over the years has helped us continue to be a part of the consumer’s basket even during this pandemic.
There is also a changing channel choice witnessed in consumer behaviour. Grocers, who have been the lifeline during the lockdown, are likely to continue to be a stronger channel along with the newly emerging chemists who are unaffected by the lockdown.
With growing focus on health, is the company fast-tracking any new launches? Given the business disruption, are you also re-looking at your overall portfolio?
We remain committed to our four strategic pillars of growing the core, providing local/ hyper-local beverages to our consumers, developing our Indian brands to go global and creating a platform that interacts with socio-economic engines of India. We have introduced ‘Spiced Buttermilk’, a refreshing offering under the dairy beverage brand — VIO and this has found increased demand in 2020. Made from curd, VIO Spiced Buttermilk offers pure goodness of the traditional home-made chhaas with a spicy twist. As the situation evolves, we will flex our business models to adapt to the new normal to deliver long-term shared value in India.
What is your outlook for rural demand?
With the reverse migration to rural regions, better agricultural income and government support, rural demand can potentially bounce back faster.
What is your view on growth forecast for the FMCG sector?
What we are hoping and working for is what we have learnt historically, in our 134 years of history, we have witnessed it all, be it health-related, military conflicts or economic crisis, we have always come out of that stronger. In the short term, we witness early signs of recovery in countries where the Covid-19 status is more stable and on the decline. We firmly believe that India, as a market, has phenomenal business potential over the long term.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
If there ever was a time to recognise doctors, it should be this Doctors’ Day, on July 1. Doctors have, along ...
1. One of the reasons we moved headquarters to Goa from Delhi was to have a better work-life balance and a ...
The Covid-19 crisis has yet again established the fact that respiratory viral infections claims the lives of ...
The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the operations and demand in most sectors in the March quarter. Was there any ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed a strong rally in the past week
Pent-up demand in rural and semi-urban pockets and firm prices bode well for the company which enjoys good ...
Invest in a low-cost index fundto achieve your goals with a reasonable degree of certainty
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...