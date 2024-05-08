Asahi India Glass (AIS) and INOX Air Products (INOXAP) have entered into a 20-year off-take agreement for green hydrogen supply to the former’s greenfield float glass facility in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

The plant can generate up to 190 tonnes per annum (TPA) of green hydrogen through electrolysis. Slated to be commissioned by July 2024, the plant will be powered by solar energy, AIS said.

INOXAP is responsible for the design, engineering, installation, operations and continuous supply of green hydrogen to the AIS facility for 20 years, it added.

In the first phase, 95 TPA green hydrogen will be supplied. AIS will invest in the solar power plant that will supply renewable energy for green hydrogen generation.

“Our greenfield plant at Soniyana targets to use 94 per cent of its power requirement through green and sustainable energy sources. In addition to investment in solar power, AIS is investing to generate electricity from flue gases before releasing through chimney,” Rupinder Shelly, COO-Architectural Glass, AIS, said.

In technological collaboration with AGC Europ, the Chittorgarh facility will manufacture high-quality float glass for automotive and architectural uses, he said.

The agreement with INOX Air Products for a green hydrogen plant is part of AIS’s sustainability strategy to reduce carbon footprint in the glass manufacturing process, he said.

“This development would substantially reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1,250 million tonnes per annum. Green hydrogen will play a pivotal role in India’s energy transition towards decarbonisation and secure energy for our country, as well as the planet,” INOXAP Managing Director Siddharth Jain said.