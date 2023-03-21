Blue Star has secured orders worth ₹575 crore for railway electrification work, marking its foray into the railway segment.

The orders are from the Kolkata Metro Rail, West Central Railway, and Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE), the company said in a release on Tuesday.

The refrigerants and cooling company said it has successfully expanded its presence in the segment and consolidated its position in the projects business space.

The orders include the design, supply testing, and commissioning of 132/55 kV traction substation, sectioning posts, and sun-sectioning posts of 2X25 kV at the feeding system for the Gangapur city and design, supply and commissioning of 750 V DC substation and upgradation of power supply system at Geetanjali and Esplanade with the renovation of Noapara traction substation of metro railway, Kolkata.

“Railways being one of the key focus areas by the Indian Government, we are glad that we are contributing towards the growth and development of the railway’s infrastructure in India,” B Thiagarajan, Managing Director of Blue Star said.

“Blue Star, with its superior project management expertise and experience in working on various HVAC&R and MEP projects, is in a perfect place to leverage the growing opportunities in the Railway Electrification space,” he added.