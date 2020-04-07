Companies

IntelliSmart Infrastructure appoints Anil Rawal as new CEO

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 07, 2020 Published on April 07, 2020

IntelliSmart Infrastructure Pvt Ltd , a joint venture of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) has appointed Anil Rawal as CEO.

Rawal will be responsible for IntelliSmart’s operations and leveraging his expertise to drive stronger countrywide growth, the company said. In 2019, to implement, finance and operate the smart meter roll-out programme of power distribution companies, EESL and NIIF formed a Joint Venture company IntelliSmart.

Rawal has worked in various capacities with corporates and the Government of India. Saurabh Kumar, MD, EESL & Chairman, IntelliSmart, said, “We are delighted that Anil will be leading IntelliSmart as the CEO and spearhead the implementation of smart meters in India.”

