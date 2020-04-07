IntelliSmart Infrastructure appoints Anil Rawal as new CEO

IntelliSmart Infrastructure Pvt Ltd , a joint venture of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) has appointed Anil Rawal as CEO.

Rawal will be responsible for IntelliSmart’s operations and leveraging his expertise to drive stronger countrywide growth, the company said. In 2019, to implement, finance and operate the smart meter roll-out programme of power distribution companies, EESL and NIIF formed a Joint Venture company IntelliSmart.

Rawal has worked in various capacities with corporates and the Government of India. Saurabh Kumar, MD, EESL & Chairman, IntelliSmart, said, “We are delighted that Anil will be leading IntelliSmart as the CEO and spearhead the implementation of smart meters in India.”