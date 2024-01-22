InterGlobe Enterprises, promoter of IndiGo, has appointed Aditya Pande as its group Chief Executive Officer. He will take charge from March 1. . He joins InterGlobe Enterprises from B2B e-commerce company Udaan where he was the CFO.

Except IndiGo, Pande will have overall responsibility for setting InterGlobe’s strategic agenda and to oversee the company’s line businesses and the corporate staff functions, the company said in a statement on Monday. He will report to InterGlobe group managing director Rahul Bhatia.