Investor’s Reading List: Dec 7, 2019

Dec 7

Did you miss all the market and investing news this week? Here’s a curated reading list of BL’s most important market and financial stories over the week.

Surprise pause

The MPC surprised markets by opting for a pause in rate cuts even as it pruned its GDP growth forecast to 5 per cent.

Read: RBI cuts policy rate and FY20 growth forecast

Here’s what the Governor said….

Also Read: Good coordination with government on policy measures, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Bumper issue

Saudi Aramco managed to raise over $25 billion at the upper end of the price band in the world’s largest IPO till date

Read: Saudi Aramco raises $25.6 b in the world’s biggest IPO

Bond with bonds

With Bharat Bond ETF, investors are soon set to get access to a low -cost vehicle investing in PSU bonds.

Read: With Bharat Bond ETF, Cabinet opens PSU debt to retail investors

Still under consideration

You may yet get tax breaks from the Direct Taxes Code, which the government is examining.

Read: Government is examining Direct Taxes Code: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Positive flows

FPIs continued to pour money into India for the third consecutive month in November.

Read: FPIs net buyers for 3rd month; invest Rs 22,872 cr in November

AIFs in spotlight

After mutual funds and PMS, SEBI is now looking to tighten the screw on AIFs

Read: SEBI wants IPO-like prospectus from AIFs

Barred

SEBI has barred three investors from the market for front-running trades of the Fidelity group.

Read: SEBI bans 3 individuals for front-running Fidelity Group trades

On tap

RBI has finally unveiled its guidelines for on tap licensing of small finance banks.

Read: Final guidelines for on-tap licensing of SFBs unveiled