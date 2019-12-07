Investor’s Reading List: Dec 7, 2019

Capsules
Presence of nitrosaminesDiabetes drugs on FDA watchThe United States Food and Drug Administration has been ...
Dec 7
Did you miss all the market and investing news this week? Here’s a curated reading list of BL’s most important market and financial stories over the week.
Surprise pause
The MPC surprised markets by opting for a pause in rate cuts even as it pruned its GDP growth forecast to 5 per cent.
Read: RBI cuts policy rate and FY20 growth forecast
Here’s what the Governor said….
Also Read: Good coordination with government on policy measures, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Bumper issue
Saudi Aramco managed to raise over $25 billion at the upper end of the price band in the world’s largest IPO till date
Read: Saudi Aramco raises $25.6 b in the world’s biggest IPO
Bond with bonds
With Bharat Bond ETF, investors are soon set to get access to a low -cost vehicle investing in PSU bonds.
Read: With Bharat Bond ETF, Cabinet opens PSU debt to retail investors
Still under consideration
You may yet get tax breaks from the Direct Taxes Code, which the government is examining.
Read: Government is examining Direct Taxes Code: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Positive flows
FPIs continued to pour money into India for the third consecutive month in November.
Read: FPIs net buyers for 3rd month; invest Rs 22,872 cr in November
AIFs in spotlight
After mutual funds and PMS, SEBI is now looking to tighten the screw on AIFs
Read: SEBI wants IPO-like prospectus from AIFs
Barred
SEBI has barred three investors from the market for front-running trades of the Fidelity group.
Read: SEBI bans 3 individuals for front-running Fidelity Group trades
On tap
RBI has finally unveiled its guidelines for on tap licensing of small finance banks.
Read: Final guidelines for on-tap licensing of SFBs unveiled
Presence of nitrosaminesDiabetes drugs on FDA watchThe United States Food and Drug Administration has been ...
Safeguarding human health from climate change impacts is more urgent than ever, yet most countries are not ...
Mansukh MandaviyaUnion Minister of State for Shipping(Independent Charge); and Chemicals & Fertilisers ...
Both past research and new evidence point to the ill effects on populations
The Cabinet recently approved the launch of a bond ETF (exchange-traded fund). Called the Bharat Bond ETF, ...
Tax rates governing the instruments can be quite diverse at all the three stages — at the time of investment, ...
The fund has managed to ride volatility in the past two years through deft asset allocation
As the sum assured it may be insufficient for your family; so pay more attention to the math
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...