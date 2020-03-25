IOCL to ensure LPG supplies amidst Covid-19 lockdown

Get fitter during the lockdown
IndianOil will ensure cooking gas supplies amidst the Covid-19 lockdown in the country. The company said that there has also been a rise in LPG demand.
“In the midst of reduction in demand for major petro products, there has been an increase in demand for LPG cooking gas. To meet the rising demand for LPG, IndianOil is taking steps to increase LPG production in its major refineries by optimising operations, improving LPG yield in LPG producing units like FCC/Indmax, etc. Bottling plant operations and LPG refill deliveries are being streamlined accordingly. The Emergency Service Cell number 1906 for LPG customers is operational as usual. Adequate stocks are available and there is no need for panic-booking by LPG customers,” an IndianOil statement said.
“In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, the demand for petroleum products like petrol, diesel, fuel oil, bitumen, etc., has reduced substantially. The demand for ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) has also come down sharply due to suspension of flights,” the statement added.
IndianOil also said that it has regulated crude oil throughput at most of its refineries by 25 per cent to 30 per cent in light of the Covid--19 shutdowns, the company said.
“Upliftment of finished products from them in the last one week has helped upcountry bulk storage locations of the Corporation build up their stocks for future-readiness once the countrywide lockdown is lifted and the demand picks up again. The Corporation is keeping a close watch on global cues and the changing market scenario and initiating actions accordingly,” the statement added.
