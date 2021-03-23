Ircon International expects ₹6,000-cr revenue

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Ircon International Limited aims to clock a revenue of about ₹6,000 crore next fiscal (2021-22), which is 20 per cent higher than the turnover of fiscal 2020. Contributing to revenue would be the railway connectivity projects in Jammu and Kashmir, and Sikkim.
The revenue in present fiscal, which was hit by Covid-19, is expected to be 10 per cent lower, added SK Chaudhary, CMD, Ircon International, at a press meet. “Movement of labourers across States in the country was hit and international projects suffered as flight movements stopped, which affected the projects,” said Chaudhary.
Ircon, which is developing Safdarjung railway station project in New Delhi, , is also eyeing the New Delhi railway station project for which it has tied up with an Arabian Construction Company that will fund the project.
He added they have always bid with sufficient margin (of 7-8 per cent) for projects and refrain from aggressive bidding to bag projects. The CMD also said that station development fee will be a very small chunk of the overall (New Delhi station) project, which will get more revenue from real estate development.
Ircon did not bid for Mumbai station redevelopment as the project is offered by Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC), a company in which Ircon has stake. “Bidding for this project would have meant conflict of interest,” the CMD said. It is also bidding for the high-speed rail project.
The company, originally formed to undertake rail projects internationally, now clocks about 15 per cent of revenue from international projects. It bagged over ₹4,000 crore of orders this year and expects to spend ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 crore next year as capital expenditure.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
In an organisation, it is the first-line leadership — the group of people in key roles who work together ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...