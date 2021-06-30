Companies

Ircon Q4 profit surges 67 per cent sequentially to ₹170 crore

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 30, 2021

Board declares final dividend of ₹ 1.32 per share

Ircon International Ltd on Wednesday reported a 67 per cent sequential rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at ₹170 crore. Total income grew by 84 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹2,530 crore.

On a year-on-year basis, fourth quarter profit has grown by 48 per cent. However, for the financial year 2020-21, profit fell by 19 per cent to ₹391 crore, while annual revenue diminished marginally to ₹5,523 crore.

The performance of the company was adversely affected in the first half of 2020-21, Ircon said in a statement.

Final dividend

The company board on Wednesday also recommended a final dividend of ₹1.32 per share for 2020-21. In addition to the interim dividend announced in February, this brings the total dividend for the fiscal year to ₹2.62 per share.

The order book of the company at the close of the financial year stands at ₹34,689 crore, ₹32,916 crore of which is from the Railways while the balance is from the Highways.

Published on June 30, 2021

IRCON International
