ITC launches Savlon Hexa hand sanitising liquid

As part of its strategy to strengthen hygiene product portfolio as the country battles the Covid-19, ITC said would offer anti-viral and anti-bacterial protection with the launch of Savlon Hexa Hand Sanitising Liquid. The company has also recently re-purposed its state-of-the-art perfume plant to ramp up sanitiser production. The new product is not just designed for consumers but also health workers.

Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC Ltd , said, “The importance of hand hygiene in this unprecedented outbreak can by no means be over-emphasised. We take pride in introducing Savlon Hexa – a product that ensures effective hand sanitization through quick and persistent action. Our advanced hand sanitizer is one of our quickest launches, brought to fruition in a record time..”

Savlon Hexa Hand Sanitiser liquid is available in a 500 ml pump pack priced at ₹250 as well as a 500ml Refill Pack priced at ₹240. It is in the process of being launched across the country.

The FMCG major has been working on ensuring availability of its essential products across the country . It recently tied up with Domino's to deliver essential goods such as Aashirvaad Atta and spices leveraging on their zero contact delivery programme.

A spokesperson for ITC had earlier said,”One of the avenues is leveraging collaborations with partners including online platforms like Flipkart to deliver essential food and hygiene products like aashirvaad atta, salt, spices, sunfeast biscuits, savlon handwashes and so on.”

ITC has launched a slew of measures to extend its support for the Covid-19 outbreak. Besides contribution to the PMCaresFund, it has also set up a contingency fund of ₹150 crore to provide relief to the vulnerable sections of society. It is also offering food and hygiene products in a bid to provide essential commodities like food items and hygiene products to vulnerable communities across 17 states.

ITC Food joined hands with three NGOs to send food supplies to children and senior citizens through its "Aashirvaad Box of Hope’ and ‘Sunfeast Box of Happiness’ initiative. ITC Hotels are offering quarantine spaces while ITC' Agri-business division is engaging closely with farmers.