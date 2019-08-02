Companies

ITC net up 13 per cent at ₹3,174 cr in Q1

Our Bureau | Updated on August 02, 2019 Published on August 02, 2019

ITC Sab Saath Badhein   -  Business Wire India

ITC Ltd has reported a 13 per cent, year-on-year, jump in net profit to ₹3,174 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal. Net profit in the year-ago-period stood at ₹2,819 crore.

During the quarter under review, revenue from operations stood at ₹11,503 crore, a 6 per cent year-on-year rise (₹10,875 crore).

According to a media statement, “steady performance during the quarter amidst sluggish conditions” was driven mainly by verticals Paperboards, Hotels and FMCG-Others (excluding the Lifestyle Retailing Business).

FMCG business

Cigarettes accounted for 48 per cent of the gross revenues and 80 per cent of the profit before tax.

In the FMCG-Others segment, revenue grew by 7 per cent, YoY, to ₹3,060 crore despite a marked slowdown across urban and rural markets.

ITC said, on a comparative basis, excluding the lifestyle retailing business, FMCG-Others business (that include atta, potato chips, premium cream biscuits and noodles, handwash & bodywash, and notebooks) witnessed an 8 per cent growth.

“Segment Ebitda recorded a growth of 41 per cent despite stepped up investments in brand building, gestation and start-up costs of new categories / new facilities,” the media statement said.

Other businesses

The hotels business saw a 15 per cent revenue growth, year-on-year, to ₹393 crore driven by the recently commissioned properties. Segment profit (before tax), however, saw an over 20 per cent drop YoY to ₹10 crore. “The subdued performance of existing hotels was relatively subdued due to slow down in conference and banquet segments,” the statement said.

Agri-business and ‘paperboard, paper and packaging’ businesses also witnessed a growth in segment revenues and profit (before tax).

ITC stock, on Friday, closed at ₹264.60, down by 1.12 per cent at the BSE.

 

 

Published on August 02, 2019
Quarterly Results
ITC Ltd
