ITC Hotels announced the signing of Welcomhotel Kalimpong resort under a management agreement with Pravez Constructions Private Limited. This 70-key greenfield upper-upscale project, spread over 4 acres will offer plush rooms with spectacular views of the Himalayas and the valley, an all-day dining restaurant, a lounge, a bar, and a speciality restaurant along with ample recreational facilities such as a fitness centre, children’s club, games room, library, and a spa. The picturesque resort shall offer over 15,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor event spaces.

Anil Chadha, Divisional Chief Executive, ITC Hotels said, “With the upcoming property of Welcomhotel Kalimpong, ITC’s Hotel Group will have a strong presence across West Bengal with 8 hotels across various segments. The Welcomhotel brand trajectory is growing fast across both business and leisure locations, and we are grateful for the trust that the Owners have placed in the brand.”

ITC Hotels already has a stellar presence in West Bengal with two iconic luxury properties, ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar. Welcomhotel Kalimpong will further broaden this footprint along with the existing properties under the Fortune brand.

Binod Kumar Gupta, Chairman, BLG Group, said, “We are excited to announce our landmark project in the serene hill station of Kalimpong in West Bengal. We are not just building a hotel, but a tranquil property inspired by local culture and dedicated to sustainable luxury. Our engagement with ITC Hotels and the Welcomhotel brand for management will ensure world-class service and unique guest experiences. The breathtaking mountain views, versatile event spaces, authentic regional cuisine, recreational facilities, and eco-friendliness will make this property a must-visit destination.”

ITC Hotels’ portfolio currently showcases 25 Welcomhotels across India with more in the pipeline. Noteworthy properties under the brand that have opened recently cover destinations such as Manali, Jim Corbett, Amritsar, Bhubaneshwar, Chail, Katra, and Guntur.