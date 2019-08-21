ITC woos students with innovative range of Classmate notebooks

ITC Limited, the diversified business conglomerate, is seeking to woo students with its wide range of innovative Classmate notebooks, including Pulse 3D range and Selfie cover books.

In the country’s market for notebooks estimated to be Rs 6,000 crore, ITC has a market share of about 25 per cent (Rs 1500 crore) and seeks to further consolidate with new line up of products connecting with kids and young generation.

Shailendra Tyagi, Chief Executive, Education and Stationary Products Business Division of ITC Limited, said, “ITC Classmate has at its core the driving commitment to ensure consumer delight with its high-quality, innovative and visually appealing products. The notebooks from Classmate Pulse are designed to complement the energy and exuberance of this generation and this new 3D notebooks from Classmatte Pulse will continue to do the same.”

In a society that gets excited with selfies, the ITC has come up with a range which enables them to have their photos on the notebook. They can also have a customised cover based on their favourite picture and have it delivered home.

The Classmate Brandhas been growing at about 5-6 per cent. ITC expects to expand it taking on the unorganised sector.

Low single digit market for spiral notebooks

Focussing on school kids and youth, the ITC Classmate Pulse range of spiral notebooks add to the convenience apart from being durable. As against a high double digit market for spiral noteboooks in developed markets, it is a low single digit in India. However, ITC sees this segment growing in years to come.

The Classmate Pulse notebooks which have durable poly propylene cover, as opposed to typical board, ensure that the notebook remains intact through the typical wear and tear that the college notebook is subjected to.

These notebooks offer a wide range of designs and showcase rich art and textures in vivid palettes. They are available at all leading stationery outlets and on Amazon and Big Basket, ITC said.

Apart from its own units for books at Hyderabad and Vijayawada, it has partnered with about 23 other third party units.