iTribe raises $1 million pre-seed funding from Eximius Ventures, Kunal Shah

Fintech startup, iTribe, has raised $1 million in pre-seed funding from Eximius Ventures, Kunal Shah (Cred), Incisive Ventures, and other angel investors.

iTribe helps users learn, invest and grow in the stock market despite their busy schedules. It is a one-stop solution for customers to get news related to stocks, advisors and investment ideas in real-time without any bundle.

The pre-seed funding round also saw participation from the leadership team of Cred (Harish, Swami, Sreeni, Ketan), Pearl Agarwal (Eximius Ventures) and angel investors such as Aravind Sanka, Pavan Guntupalli and Rishikesh SR (founders of Rapido), Reeju Datta (founder of Cashfree), Gaurav Dahake (founder of BitBns).

Founded by second-time entrepreneurs Nikhil M. and Pruthvi Raj E, iTribe works to empower Millennial and Gen-Z on their journey to financial independence by creating a trusted social network of investor experts, teachers, and peers.

Nikhil M, Co-founder, iTribe said, “As users seek more customized financial services and make a collective move to digitization, the fintech industry is also rising to the occasion. Since the pandemic, retail trading has boomed, with broking accounts growing by nearly 50 per cent within nine months. However, penetration has been low among millennials. Moreover, in March 2020, out of the then 4 crore demat accounts, 75 per cent were inactive. This tendency can be attributed to the lack of knowledge, which can be solved by access to the right resources and guidance. We aim to make iTribe a place for anyone to learn and become informed investors and traders.”

iTribe plans to deploy the funds to build new technology tools that make adoption by the frontline much more accessible, accelerating the organizational adaptation needed to produce results. Their goal is to help users make informed investment decisions by increasing their knowledge, helping them discover news and tools, and seeking second opinions from investment professionals. The company aims to become a holistic investment learning platform for Stocks, NFTs, Mutual Funds, and Cryptos moving further.

Pearl Agarwal, Founder & Managing Director, Eximius Ventures said, “In the last couple of years, with an increasing number of millennials and Gen-Z entering the investment landscape, we have seen a change in investors’ decision-making approach. The new set of investors are more active with investment decisions - they want access to a diversified set of asset classes and learn to do it independently from experts. iTribe is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend by helping clients make informed investment decisions by building their knowledge on different investment opportunities, helping them discover news and tools, seeking second opinions from investment professionals and enabling businesses to focus on building better.”

As of now, iTribe is running a closed beta with 10K users out of which 85 per cent of the users have been retained by them. iTribe has around 10 clients from B2B products and are looking to increase their portfolio further.