IWAI issues letter of award to IRC Natural Resources for Haldia MMT deal

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has awarded a 10-year contract to IRC Natural Resources Pvt Ltd to run the multi modal river terminal at Haldia on National Waterway 1, tasting success on privatising one of the three such facilities build with World Bank funds.
“The letter of award for the contract was issued to IRC Natural Resources on December 17,” a government official said. “The concession agreement for the contract will be signed in due course,” he added.
Also read: IRC Natural Resources emerges highest bidder for IWAI’s Haldia multi-modal terminal
IRC Natural Resources pipped the Adani Group and D P World Ltd to emerge the highest bidder on a tender issued by India’s waterway development agency to privatise the multi-modal river terminal at Haldia.
IRC Natural Resources quoted the highest royalty of ₹105 per tonne of cargo handled at Haldia MMT to be paid to IWAI in a global tender.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) quoted a royalty of ₹80 per tonne while Hindustan Infralog Private Limited (HIPL), a joint venture between Dubai government-owned D P World and India’s National Investment & Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), placed a royalty price bid of ₹ 43 per tonne.
“IRC Natural Resources took everyone by surprise by its aggressive bid. By quoting low, the other bidders were trying to grab government money,” a person familiar with the matter said, referring to concerns in some quarters that the project could be derailed because of the high royalty quoted by IRC Natural Resources.
The Haldia MMT, with a capacity to handle 3.26 million tonnes (mt) of cargo a year, is being privatised on the Equip, Operate and Transfer (EOT) model. The IWAI has constructed the Haldia facility with an investment of ₹465 crore. The successful bidder will have to install cargo handling equipment at the facility and operate it.
The Haldia contract will have a concession period of 10 years which can be extended by five years.
The multi-modal terminals at Haldia, Varanasi and Sahibganj were built by India’s waterway development agency as part of the Jal Marg Vikas Project, the 1,390-km long Varanasi to Haldia stretch along river Ganga, with a $375-million loan from the World Bank.
IWAI has made three unsuccessful attempts to privatise the Varanasi and Sahibganj multi modal terminals.
“The IWAI is working on re-modelling the Varanasi and Sahibganj projects ahead of issuing fresh tenders,” the government official said.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
Short-term outlook turns positive for gold and ₹50,000 level likely in 2 months
Multiple term insurance plans provide a big cover but may turn out to be more expensive than owning a single ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...