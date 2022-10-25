Jakson Green, part of the Jakson Group, said it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Rajasthan government to invest about ₹22,400 crore, roughly $2.8 billion , in the State to set up a Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia project in phases.

Jakson Green will set up a 3,65,000 tonnes per annum Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia plant in Kota along with an integrated hybrid renewable power complex in a phase-wise manner, the company said in a statement.

Employment opportunities

The project is expected to generate over 32,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across various scale-up phases planned between 2023 and 2028. The Rajasthan government would facilitate Jakson Green in obtaining necessary registrations, approvals, clearances, and provide incentives, among others, it added.

Jakson Green MD & CEO Bikesh Ogra said, “Given our strong focus on technology and execution, with a proven team that has delivered over 10 gigawatts (GW) of green energy assets across 26 countries, we are confident of delivering a state-of-the-art green ammonia and green hydrogen facility in Rajasthan.”

Jakson Green has recently announced its global ambitions to be a leading developer and integrator of green hydrogen and green ammonia assets across select geographies and is eyeing a play in the Independent Hydrogen and Ammonia Production and Electrolyser manufacturing space in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The firm is actively developing a pipeline of renewable energy, green hydrogen and ammonia projects in India and abroad. It has a vision of being a power-to-X player, cumulatively producing over 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of green hydrogen/ammonia by 2030.