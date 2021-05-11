Companies

Jana Small Finance Bank launches ‘I choose my number’ feature

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on May 11, 2021

Will allow its customers to choose their favourite numbers as the last 10 digits of their bank account

Jana Small Finance Bank, on Tuesday, said its customers will now have the option of choosing their favourite numbers for their savings or current account.

A press statement from the company said that the bank will allow its customers to choose their favourite numbers as the last 10 digits of their bank account, savings or current. The allocation of the account number chosen by the customer will be subject to the availability of the requested number.

Also read: Jana SFB files DRHP

According to Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO, Jana Small Finance Bank “We observe that customers want banking to be simple and personalised. This added feature will help customers relate and connect to the bank more closely as they choose auspicious or lucky numbers. At Jana Small Finance Bank, we are committed to providing customers with solutions that are tailored to their preferences.”

Published on May 11, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.