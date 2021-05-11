Jana Small Finance Bank launches ‘I choose my number’ feature

Jana Small Finance Bank, on Tuesday, said its customers will now have the option of choosing their favourite numbers for their savings or current account.

A press statement from the company said that the bank will allow its customers to choose their favourite numbers as the last 10 digits of their bank account, savings or current. The allocation of the account number chosen by the customer will be subject to the availability of the requested number.

According to Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO, Jana Small Finance Bank “We observe that customers want banking to be simple and personalised. This added feature will help customers relate and connect to the bank more closely as they choose auspicious or lucky numbers. At Jana Small Finance Bank, we are committed to providing customers with solutions that are tailored to their preferences.”