Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo to mark India foray with 3 stores

Japanese global apparel retailer Uniqlo on Wednesday said it is foraying in the Indian market and will open three stores this year.

Announcing its strategic roll-out plan, the company said that given the size and fast growth rate of the Indian market, the launch will involve three separate stores in the Delhi-NCR region.

The first of the three stores will open its doors to consumers in October in New Delhi, it added.

In a statement, Tadashi Yanai, Uniqlo Founder and Chairman, President & CEO of Fast Retailing said, “We are committed to the Indian market and are very excited to be launching our first three stores in Delhi, a region that embraces diversity and culture, from art and design to craftsmanship and fashion.”

The first Uniqlo store will be located at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj and will have close to 35,000 square feet in total sales area on three levels. The second and third store will be located at DLF Place Saket in South Delhi and DLF CyberHub in Gurugram.

The Japanese retail major said that the full range of LifeWear will be available for men, women, kids and babies, including its popular line of Uniqlo T-shirts at these stores.

“The opening of our first store, followed by a second and third store a little later, represents a significant step in our company's global strategy. We look forward to offering our high-quality, affordable LifeWear apparel to the people of India,” Yanai added.

The Japanese retailer joins the list of global retailers who have set-up their stores in the country under single brand retail policy which allows 100 per cent FDI. Other global players that have entered the country through the single brand retail route include Swedish fashion retailer H&M and furniture major Ikea.

The company’s store roll-out announcement, comes at a time when the government said that it will look at easing the local sourcing norms for single brand retailers further. Under the existing policy, 30 per cent local sourcing is mandatory for single brand retail companies when FDI exceeds 51 per cent.

Globally, Uniqlo has more than 2000 stores in 22 markets which includes Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, UK and US, among others.