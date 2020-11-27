Japanese Massage Footwear brand Kenkoh partners CENTRO to expand footprint in South India

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Kenkoh Massage Footwear India, the brand of Japanese origin, announced its partnership with CENTRO, South India’s largest footwear chain, as part of its expansion in the country.
The partnership will give CENTRO’s consumers in Hyderabad and Vijayawada access to Kenkoh’s range of therapeutic sandals. Over time, they plan to take the brand to all major cities across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.
After success in America, Europe, the Middle East, Kenkoh recently launched its first retail outlet in India in Mumbai’s Phoenix Market City Mall earlier this year.
Designed in Japan, Kenkoh uses the ancient principles of acupressure to stimulate and soothe the feet and the entire body.
Each pair of Kenkoh footwear has almost 1,000 rubber nodules which are uniquely designed and clinically proven to stimulate the foot’s reflex points to revitalise the body, improve circulation, better posture, restore overall balance and improve one’s mood. The massaging footbed is designed to replicate the ancient reflexology treatments its founder, Yamanashi had researched and perfected over 50 years ago.
Rola Sullivan, Managing Director, Kenkoh Massage Footwear India said, “South India has an extremely rich heritage steeped in culture and tradition and the same applies for Kenkoh as a company. Our goal is to help our Indian customers experience the healing and invigorating benefits of Kenkoh everyday and watch how it changes their life for the better.”
Established in 1965, Kenkoh is the original home of massage footwear, designed in Japan to the ancient principles of reflexology. CENTRO has 32 stores in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Four financial ratios can alert you early to brewing trouble in a lender
Here’s how the recent increase in threshold for tax concession will help
I bought a flat (first-time home-buyer) in August 2019 for ₹58 lakh. I have taken a home loan of ₹40 lakh, ...
₹1426 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1410139314381450 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
A leopard that strikes fear in a Himalayan valley and awe in the heart of a visitor
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
The ‘changing of the guard’ ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 28 highlights the Indian soldier’s ...
The once impeached US President, now defeated, continues to challenge a system that he has successfully ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...