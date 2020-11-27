Japanese Massage Footwear brand Kenkoh partners CENTRO to expand footprint in South India

Kenkoh Massage Footwear India, the brand of Japanese origin, announced its partnership with CENTRO, South India’s largest footwear chain, as part of its expansion in the country.

The partnership will give CENTRO’s consumers in Hyderabad and Vijayawada access to Kenkoh’s range of therapeutic sandals. Over time, they plan to take the brand to all major cities across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

After success in America, Europe, the Middle East, Kenkoh recently launched its first retail outlet in India in Mumbai’s Phoenix Market City Mall earlier this year.

Designed in Japan, Kenkoh uses the ancient principles of acupressure to stimulate and soothe the feet and the entire body.

Each pair of Kenkoh footwear has almost 1,000 rubber nodules which are uniquely designed and clinically proven to stimulate the foot’s reflex points to revitalise the body, improve circulation, better posture, restore overall balance and improve one’s mood. The massaging footbed is designed to replicate the ancient reflexology treatments its founder, Yamanashi had researched and perfected over 50 years ago.

Rola Sullivan, Managing Director, Kenkoh Massage Footwear India said, “South India has an extremely rich heritage steeped in culture and tradition and the same applies for Kenkoh as a company. Our goal is to help our Indian customers experience the healing and invigorating benefits of Kenkoh everyday and watch how it changes their life for the better.”

Established in 1965, Kenkoh is the original home of massage footwear, designed in Japan to the ancient principles of reflexology. CENTRO has 32 stores in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.