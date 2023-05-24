Jay Shree Tea standalone net loss for the fourthe quarter ended March narrowed to ₹9.53 crore from ₹43.01 crore recorded a year earlier. Total income narrowed to ₹149.23 crore from ₹157.55 crore.

Net profit for FY23 surged to ₹15.96 crore from ₹5.92 crore in the previous year. Total income grew to ₹810.69 crore from ₹741. crore.

Jayshree Tea & Industries Limited cultivates tea on its plantations, and trades, warehouses and exports tea. The company also manufactures chemicals and fertilizers and produces sugars.