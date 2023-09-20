JCPenney India has appointed Kaushik Das as its new Managing Director (MD), tasked with spearheading innovation and overseeing the transformation strategy at the Bengaluru centre.

Das has experience spanning over 22 years across various sectors such as retail, fintech, financial services, and consulting within GCCs and brings a diverse skill set and an understanding of strategy, operations, transformation, customer experience, and enterprise programmes, the company said.

“I am thrilled to join JCPenney India at a time of such dynamic innovation within the organisation on a global scale. With the evolving landscape of retail through AI, I anticipate leading our teams and steering our global transformation strategy,” noted Kaushik Das as its new Managing Director (MD).

Before assuming his new role, he held key leadership positions at organisations including Kabbage Inc. and Target. In his most recent role as Global Senior Director of Operations and Analytics at Giant Eagle, he played a pivotal role in establishing and fortifying the GCC across all aspects, encompassing people, processes, and technology.

According to the company, his extensive background positions him perfectly to guide JCPenney India towards its transformational objectives.

Sharmeelee Bala, CIO of JCPenney, said “We are delighted to welcome Kaushik as the new Managing Director of JCPenney India. We have full confidence that he will lead the organisation with vision and passion, and we eagerly anticipate Kaushik’s leadership at our Bangalore centre