JioMart crosses one lakh downloads; top-10 in the shopping category

JioMart, an e-grocery service launched by Reliance Jio, has launched the mobile version of its store for Android and iOS users.

Days after its launch, JioMart has already surpassed one lakh downloads and is one of the top 10 apps in the ‘Shopping’ category.

Recently, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries, announced the launch of the e-grocery store at the company’s annual general meeting.

Currently, JioMart services are available in over 200 cities in India. Users can purchase goods through payment options such as net banking, credit/debit cards, Sodexo for food products, ROne loyalty points, and cash-on-delivery (COD).

The platform was soft-launched in December 2019. JioMart was limited to only Maharashtra till January. It expanded its footprint in the succeeding months. Its services were available through its website and via WhatsApp.

How does the app work?

Just like other e-commerce platforms, users need to download the app via Google Play or Apple’s app store.

Users can add multiple products in their carts and check out by selecting their preferred payment mode.

Jio claims that JioMart offers goods at 5 per cent below maximum retail price (MRP).