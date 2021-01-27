J&J is right on track to launch its Covid-19 vaccine, says executive

Content creators mean business
Johnson & Johnson’s top executive said that the company is “comfortable” meeting its 2021 supply commitments for the Covid-19 vaccine. J&J is currently prepping for regulatory filings and formulating plans for the global rollout of its vaccine after publishing phase 3 trial results, FiercePharma reported.
J&J’s vaccine will help boost the drive going on across the world with limited supplies. The company may report the phase 3 trial results by next week, the executive said on Tuesday.
If the data are positive, that could “could meaningfully accelerate the rollout of vaccinations across the US” and “potentially disrupt other vaccine manufacturers’ demand expectations,” Barclay’s analyst Carter Gould wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday, quoted as saying in FiercePharma.
J&J has an upper hand over other vaccines as they are producing a single-dose vaccine that can be stored in the refrigerator for up to three months. This can also be shipped in a five-dose vial that doesn’t require dilution
J&J intends “to meet all of the firm order commitments that we have,” CFO Joe Wolk said on the company’s Tuesday conference call with analysts. He added that there could be some “fluidity” in delivery timelines.
The vaccine manufacturer will soon supply 100 million doses to the US, plus 200 million to Europe and 100 million to developing countries through Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
The company is “very comfortable” with the deals and “well on track” to deliver on its existing commitments, Wolk said.
The company is aiming to produce one billion doses of the vaccine in 2021, executives revealed.
