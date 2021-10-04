Companies

JK Lakshmi Cement halts production at Chhattisgarh plant

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 04, 2021

Dispatches from the Durg cement plant have been completely stopped

JK Lakshmi Cement has suspended production at its Durg plant in Chhattisgarh due to a strike called by Chhattisgarh Cement Transport Association.

The company has been facing unrest for the last few days and had cut production at the plant.

Dispatches from the Durg cement plant, which stood substantially reduced from September 19, have been completely stopped, said the company in a statement on Monday.

"Industry-wide negotiations are being held with State Government and we are hopeful of an amicable solution soon," it said.

The Durg plant has production capacity of about 2.7 million tonnes per annum.

Led by Bharat Hari Singhania and Vinita Singhania, JK Lakshmi Cement has integrated cement plants at Sirohi and Udaipur in Rajasthan and Durg in Chhattisgarh with an overall production capacity of 13.3 mtpa.

It has four grinding units at Kalol and Surat in Gujarat, Jhajjar in Haryana and Cuttack in Odisha besides 12 Ready Mix Cement plants at NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab.

The company has a major presence in Northern, Western and Eastern India's cement markets.

JK Lakshmi Cement is a part of the 125-year-old JK Organisation and has a presence in tyre, cement, paper, power transmissions, sealing solutions, dairy products and textiles.

JK Lakshmi Cement shares were up 2.4 per cent or by ₹15 to ₹642 against the previous close of ₹627 on BSE.

The scrip opened at ₹635 and touched a low of ₹628 before closing near the day's high of ₹644 on Monday.

Published on October 04, 2021

