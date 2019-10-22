JMC Projects secures orders worth ₹1000 crore

JMC Projects India, a civil engineering and EPC company, has secured new orders of ₹1,059 crores. This includes residential and commercial building projects in south and north India totalling ₹782 crores. It has also won a water supply project in Jharkhand for ₹277 crores.

JMC is a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited.

S. K. Tripathi, CEO & Deputy Managing Director said: "Our strong order book and execution capabilities gives us a good visibility on the revenue and profitability front for the coming quarters.”