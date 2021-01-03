Jobs ahead

Non-tech jobs rise

Things are picking up on the hiring front, says Sashi Kumar, Managing Director India, for Indeed, a global jobs listing site. In July 2020, yearly growth in jobs in India had come down on the site by 50 per cent, but by November 2020, it had improved and the decline was 18 per cent. “Non-technology jobs are back to pre-pandemic levels,” Kumar said, citing that during the worst of the pandemic, they were the ones who let go of people the most. “Non-tech has lots of ground to cover up hence the heightened hiring activity,” he explained

Who is Hiring?

Sectors doing better than pre-pandemic times in terms of job creation are production and manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, pharmacy and construction (33 per cent higher in November 2020 than in November 2019).

Sectors not doing well are travel & hospitality, social science, childcare, food preparation & service. Between November 2019 and November 2020 the sectors which saw the steepest decline include childcare, and hospitality & tourism which fell by a whopping 58 per cent and 54 per cent respectively.

Upbeat mood

Indians are pretty upbeat about career opportunities opening up in 2021, said Kumar, citing a global study done by the company.

Sixty-four per cent Indian workers said they were optimistic about their chances at better career opportunities, while 56 per cent felt they would get a pay rise in 2021.

Fifty-four per cent said they would not pursue other job opportunities even if approached. While some cited current workplace satisfaction, most cited job insecurity as the primary motivation to stay put.