Jobs ahead

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Non-tech jobs rise
Things are picking up on the hiring front, says Sashi Kumar, Managing Director India, for Indeed, a global jobs listing site. In July 2020, yearly growth in jobs in India had come down on the site by 50 per cent, but by November 2020, it had improved and the decline was 18 per cent. “Non-technology jobs are back to pre-pandemic levels,” Kumar said, citing that during the worst of the pandemic, they were the ones who let go of people the most. “Non-tech has lots of ground to cover up hence the heightened hiring activity,” he explained
Who is Hiring?
Sectors doing better than pre-pandemic times in terms of job creation are production and manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, pharmacy and construction (33 per cent higher in November 2020 than in November 2019).
Sectors not doing well are travel & hospitality, social science, childcare, food preparation & service. Between November 2019 and November 2020 the sectors which saw the steepest decline include childcare, and hospitality & tourism which fell by a whopping 58 per cent and 54 per cent respectively.
Upbeat mood
Indians are pretty upbeat about career opportunities opening up in 2021, said Kumar, citing a global study done by the company.
Sixty-four per cent Indian workers said they were optimistic about their chances at better career opportunities, while 56 per cent felt they would get a pay rise in 2021.
Fifty-four per cent said they would not pursue other job opportunities even if approached. While some cited current workplace satisfaction, most cited job insecurity as the primary motivation to stay put.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
Market awaits cues from Q3 numbers and Budget, among other things, in New Year
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, they you should get personal accident insurance ...
Wild vines in the Northeast bear a special kind of pepper that may soon hit the markets
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Poised to be the ‘new Nutella’, a Belgian cookie butter has social media all agog
Happy New Year!On this day in 1954, the Bharat Ratna Awards were instituted. This quiz is all about India’s ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...