Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning, APSSDC partner for skill-building

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited has joined hands with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) to provide online skill development in the air conditioners and refrigeration sector amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of its CSR initiative, the company intends to train rural youth across the country through its trainers, specially designed curriculum and five skill development centres in Andhra Pradesh and one in Gujarat. Training at these centres has been ongoing even during the lockdown, as trainers imparted training on online keeping the students updated and engaged.

Gurmeet Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd, in a statement said: “Skill development in the HVAC industry holds the key to reinforce employment opportunities and self-reliance mission in the times of Covid-19 and Swadeshi movement. In the ongoing scenario there is a drastic change in nature of work and employment profiles in HVAC manufacturing and services further boosting the demand for new style of skill development.”

“The company had made the commitment to Andhra Pradesh to participate in contributing towards the building of a great and skilled State,” he said.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is a joint venture company of Johnson Controls, US and Hitachi Appliances, Japan. The company has an ongoing project of skill development of rural youth in air conditioning repair and maintenance in partnership with ITI, Kadi in association with Gujarat government and the company intends to replicate a similar model for the rural youth of Andhra Pradesh.