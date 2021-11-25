JSW Energy hives off renewables business under new entity

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The Board of JSW Energy has approved a proposal to hive off its green energy business into a wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Neo Energy.
All the existing and upcoming renewable energy businesses will be housed under JSW Neo Energy.
The new company will drive growth plans in renewable energy across generation, energy storage and green hydrogen. The company will have operational hydro projects (Karcham: 1,091 MW and Baspa II 300 MW).
Currently, about 2,458 MW of renewable projects are under-construction, including the 2,218-MW of wind and solar projects, for which PPA has been signed and are expected be commissioned in the next 18-24 months.
The 240-MW Kutehr hydro project is expected to be commissioned in the next 36-40 months.
JSW Energy net down 5% at ₹337 crore
With the commissioning of these projects, JSW Neo's total generation capacity will increase to 7 GW, with the share of renewable energy increasing from 30 per cent to about 55 per cent.
The move will help the company build and streamline its renewable portfolio and setting up a holding structure which is efficient for fund-raising and unlocking value for shareholders.
In May, JSW Hydro Energy had issued green bonds of $707 million, which was the largest hydro green bond issuance in Asia.
Prashant Jain, Joint Managing Director and CEO, JSW Energy, said the company has laid out a growth plan to reach 20 GW of power generation capacity by 2030, with about 85 per cent of this capacity via renewable energy.
“We have strategically re-organised the company to more effectively support our growth strategy and help unlock value for shareholders,” he added.
JSW Energy inks pact with GE Renewable Energy for supply of 810 MW of wind turbines
At present, JSW Energy has 4,559 MW of installed capacity across thermal (3,158 MW) and green power (1,401 MW). The company has laid out a growth plan to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030, with the share of renewable energy in the portfolio increasing to 85 per cent from 30 per cent.
JSW Energy has set an ambitious target for 50 per cent reduction in carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 by transitioning towards renewable energy.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...