JSW Energy inks pact with GE Renewable Energy for supply of 810 MW of wind turbines

JSW Energy has signed a contract with GE Renewable Energy, a leading provider of wind solutions, for supply of 810 MW of onshore wind turbines for its under-construction pipeline of 2.5 GW of renewable projects.

The supply of the turbines will start by the second quarter of 2022. These turbines will produce enough green energy to meet the annual electricity requirements of over 2.1 million households in the country.

Prashant Jain, Joint Managing Director and CEO, JSW Energy, said the company has set a target to reach 20 GW of power generation capacity by 2030, by which time the renewables portfolio will have a 85 per cent share.

The project being implemented in Tamil Nadu is the first large-scale wind power project, he said.

Sheri Hickok, CEO, GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind International business, said both the companies will leverage their respective strengths to deliver a competitive levelised cost of energy.

JSW Energy has targeted a 50 per cent reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030 and to achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2050 by transitioning towards renewable energy.

About 2.5 GW of renewable projects are currently under-construction, which includes 2.2 GW of wind and solar projects to be commissioned in 18-24 months, while the 240 MW Kutehr hydro project in Himachal Pradesh is expected to be commissioned in 36-40 months. With the commissioning of these projects, the company’s total generation capacity will increase to 7 GW, with renewable energy contributing over 50 per cent.

As a signatory to the Paris Climate accords, India has embarked on an ambitious target of achieving 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030. JSW Energy has joined the global movement of leading companies that are aligning their business with the ambitious aim of the Paris Agreement to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels and reach net-zero value chain emissions by 2050.