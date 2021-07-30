JSW Energy net down 5% on one-time charges

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
JSW Energy reported that its net profit in the June quarter was down five per cent at ₹209 crore against ₹220 crore logged in the same period last year, on the back of one-time charges of ₹90 crore towards pre-payment of loans.
Revenue from operations was down five per cent at ₹1,728 crore (₹1,805 crore). EBITDA was marginally up at ₹830 crore.
Net power generation was higher at 5,141 million units (4,930 mu).
Long term sales were up four per cent at 4,994 mu (4,807 mu) primarily due to higher sales at all thermal plants. Last fiscal, the demand was lower due to the pandemic. Short-term sales increased 20 per cent to 147 mu (123 mu) primarily due to higher sales at Vijayanagar, the company said.
Net debt increased by ₹300 crore to ₹6,500 crore due to planned capex. Receivables from power distribution companies declined to ₹1,902 crore (₹2,715 crore).
Prashant Jain, Managing Director, JSW Energy, said the period of deleveraging is complete and the company is all set for the next growth cycle with the planned 20 GW capacity with an investment of ₹75,000 crore by FY30.
The company has already placed orders for equipment to generate 950 MW of green power for JSW Steel in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra and the project will be completed in two years, he said.
The company will also work with Australian company Fortescue Future Industries Pty to separate hydrogen and oxygen from water and use them as fuel for various applications, said Jain.
Finance cost increased 21 per cent to ₹290 crore (₹240 crore), primarily due to one-time expenses of ₹92 crore towards prepayment charges and write-off of unamortised other borrowing cost relating to repayment of rupee-denominated loans of JSW Hydro Energy. The loans were replaced with a dollar-denominated green bond issued in Q1 FY22.
JSW Energy’s current portfolio comprises 30 per cent renewable energy capacity which is expected to increase to 70 per cent by FY25 and 85 per cent by FY30.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Ambrose Kooliyath’s permaculture farm on the banks of the Nila River thrives on local resources
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...