JSW Energy to spin-off thermal power plants for potential sale

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
JSW Energy plans to spin-off its thermal power plants into a separate legal entity with plans to sell it in the long run.
The company currently has 4,559 MW of generation capacity. Of this, 3,158 MW is thermal power, 1,391 MW is hydropower and 10 MW is solar power.
JSW Energy has already made a conscious decision to expand capacity only through green power.
Prashant Jain, Joint Managing Director, JSW Energy, told BusinessLine that the company has decided to appoint legal and financial advisors to reorganise grey and green energy businesses into separate entities to enhance value-proposition for stakeholders. The future of energy business lies in green power and the company is all geared to tap into it, he said.
Tying up financial resources to fossil fuel-fired plants is becoming increasingly difficult and has turned a costly affair as lenders turn ESG (environment, social and governance) score-conscious.
JSW Energy has managed to bring down interest cost from 8.67 per cent to below 8 per cent by pre-paying rupee debt, said Jain.
The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Hydro Energy raised ₹5,187 crore via green bonds priced at 4.12 per cent to retire high-cost debt.
The company is in the process of setting up 2,458 MW of green energy with 1,993 MW from wind, 240 MW of hydro and 225 MW of solar by March 2030.
“We have focused our growth strategies towards transforming our generation portfolio to 70 per cent renewable-driven by FY25. By embracing new age green energy as our foundation for dynamic growth, we are transforming ourselves to ensure that we become a ‘net zero’ contributor of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or even earlier,” said Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group, in his address to shareholders.
JSW Future Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, recently tide up with Australian Fortescue Future Industries Pty to separate hydrogen and oxygen from water and use them for industrial applications.
ESG score of each businesses will soon become important like the profit they generate as lenders including banks which lend to corporates will be ranked on the basis of the ESG score of its borrowers,
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...