Companies

JSW Energy’s Director Finance Jyoti Kumar Agarwal resigns

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 24, 2020 Published on August 24, 2020

JSW Energy logo

JSW Energy on Monday said its Director (Finance) Jyoti Kumar Aggarwal has put in his papers.

“Jyoti Kumar Agarwal, Executive Director has tendered his resignation from the Company as he has decided to pursue carrier opportunities outside the Company,” it said in a BSE filing.

Accordingly, he will step down from the Directorship (Director - Finance) and as Key Managerial Personnel (Chief Financial Officer) of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on September 15, 2020, it added.

The company will announce the appointment of his successor in due course.

Consequently, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will be closed for all Designated Persons (as defined in the Code of Conduct) with immediate effect up to and including August 26.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 24, 2020
JSW Energy Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.