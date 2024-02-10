JSW Group’s ambitious Electric Vehicle and component manufacturing projects in Cuttac, and Paradip with a combined investment of over ₹40,000 crore and employment potential of over 11,000 new jobs is proposed.

JSW Group will set-up an EV & EV Battery Manufacturing Project at Naraj, Cuttack.

The world-class advanced technology-based Battery Manufacturing project with capacity of 50 GWH will be the world’s largest single location project in the sector.

The company will also set-up an OEM Plant for Electric Vehicles and Components in the same integrated complex.

Electric Vehicle & its Battery manufacturing Investment will be made in two phases, JSW is planning to invest ₹25,000 crore in the state, generating employment for more than 4,000 people.