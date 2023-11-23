JSW Group has invested ₹210 crore in setting up Museum of Solutions, a one-of-its-kind initiative designed as an experiential children’s museum to champion the art of finding solutions.

Depending on the response, the Group plans to open similar MuSo across the country. Based in Mumbai’s bustling commercial hub Lower Parel, it features seven floors of exhibitions, activities, engagements, and learning experiences for children from 3 years. The building spans 1 lakh square feet.

Playful learning

MuSo’s innovative approach to education through hands-on exploration and playful learning methods promises a fun and enriching experience for every child and their family. MuSo is offering 50 per cent subsidised tickets at $400 to 600 per student. Through partnerships with local schools, MuSo aims to welcome more than 250 school groups every year.

Additionally, MuSo will host “Free Mondays” every week. It aims to welcome more than 50,000 children each year through this weekly initiative alone.

MuSo will also introduce long-term membership plans and discounted packages for young children and their family members. These plans will cover monthly, quarterly, and annual visits.

In order to further its vision of empowering children, MuSo plans to establish the MuSo Changemakers Council. Through the council, a diverse group of Mumbai’s young people of 11-14 years will be selected to engage in leadership training, to delve into challenges of significance to youth and their futures, and to advise the museum on strategy, programmes, and policies. The members will be recruited through an open call for participation in 2024, and the first council will serve during the 2024-25 academic year.

Tanvi Jindal Shete, Founder of MuSo said the plan is to empower children as young changemakers through hands-on activities and playful, self-directed learning to appeal to the natural curiosity of children.

“MuSo wants children to learn how to fail and try again. We want to equip children with the knowledge and skills to contribute meaningfully to the common good on a global scale,” she said.