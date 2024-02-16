JSW Steel has laid the foundation stone for building 13.2 million tonne per annum integrated steel plant and industrial complex at Paradip in Odisha.

The Group along with the listed entity JSW Steel will invest up to ₹65,000 crore in the state.

Besides the modern steel plant, the industrial complex will have a captive power plant and jetties with a cargo-handling facility, cement manufacturing unit and township for workers.

Also read: JSW Steel launches manufacturing joint venture with Japanese company

The project is expected to drive economic growth in the region by fostering a robust ancillary and downstream ecosystem with employment potential of about 30,000 jobs.

The Integrated Complex will adopt green technology and circular economy practice for cleanliness, greenery and best in class technologies.

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group said steel plays the most important role in building any great nation and a steel plant changes the lives of future generations besides having a positive impact on the economy in many ways.

“I can clearly predict that our steel manufacturing facility in Odisha will one day become the best steel plant in the world,” he added.

Also read: jsw cement prepares ground for 6500 cr ipo

The Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha has handed over 2,958 acres of land to JSW for setting up the integrated manufacturing facility with 30 per cent of the total project land to be dedicated for preservation of forests and water bodies.

Over the last three decades, JSW Steel has grown from a single manufacturing unit to become India’s leading integrated steel company with a capacity of 29.7 MTPA in India and the US.

Its next phase of growth in India will take its total capacity to 38.5 MTPA by FY25. The company’s manufacturing unit in Vijayanagar, Karnataka is the largest single location steel-producing facility in India with capacity of 12.5 MTPA.

These products are extensively used across industries and applications including construction, infrastructure, automobile, electrical applications, and appliances.

Over the last three decades, JSW Steel has grown from a single manufacturing unit to become a leading integrated steel company with a capacity of 29.7 MTPA in India and the USA. Its next phase of growth in India will take its total capacity to 38.5 MTPA by FY25.

Earlier this week, JSW Steel established 50:50 JV with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan for the production of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel in Karnataka with investment of ₹5,500 crore.

Last week, JSW Group announced plans to invest ₹40,000 crore in an integrated Electric Vehicles (EV) And EV Battery Manufacturing Project in Odisha which is expected to create over 11,000 jobs.