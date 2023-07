JSW Steel has reported production in the June quarter was up 12 per cent at 6.61 million tonnes, against 5.88 mt logged in the same period last year.

However, it was down 2 per cent when compared to 6.77 mt recorded in the March quarter.

Output in India increased 10 per cent at 6.37 mt (5.62 mt) and down 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

In the US, it was flat at 0.25 mt (0.16 mt).

JSW Ispat Special Products recorded output of 0.18 mt (0.11 mt).