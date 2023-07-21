JSW Steel, on Friday, posted about a three-fold jump in net profit at ₹2,428 crore for the June quarter on account of higher income.

It had posted ₹839 crore net profit in the corresponding period of 2022-23, JSW Steel said in a regulatory filing.

Total income also rose to ₹42,544 crore from ₹38,275 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said.

Expenses were at ₹39,030 crore as against ₹36,977 crore earlier.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, which has a presence in sectors, such as energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital.

The company's board at its meeting held on Friday appointed Swayam Saurabh as Chief Financial Officer designate, it said.