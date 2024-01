JSW Steel is expected to report a net profit of ₹3,556 crore for the third quarter of FY24 against a net loss logged in the same period last year.

Its net sales is projected at ₹44,799.60 crore, down 13 per cent year-on-year, according to estimates by analysts.

On a sequential basis, it may report 45 per cent decline in net profit due to reduced volume and increased operating costs.

Its net sales is projected at ₹44,800 crore, down 18 per cent over the previous quarter.