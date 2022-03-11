Jubilant FoodWorks’ CEO Pratik Pota resigns

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd on Friday said that its CEO and Wholetime Director, Pratik Pota has decided to resign from his position to pursue other opportunities. The leading food services company operates restaurants under brands such as Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin Donuts.

Pota will continue in his current role till June 15.

In a BSE filing, JFL said its Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of Pota as the CEO and Wholetime Director, “ as he wishes to pursue opportunities outside Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.”

“The Board places on record its sincere appreciation for the outstanding contribution made by Pota during his tenure and wishes him the very best in his future endeavors. The Board has also initiated the process of identifying his successor,” the company added in the BSE filing.

JFL had appointed Pota as the CEO in 2017 and is credited by analysts for delivering strong performance and value for shareholders during his five year-long stint.

“I will be moving on from Jubilant FoodWorks in June. I have spent five extremely fulfilling & eventful years here, and am immensely grateful for the support and trust of the Board, the JFL team & all other stakeholders,” Pota tweeted on Friday.

“While I am proud of many things we got accomplished in the last five years, I am without doubt proudest of the team of ambitious, determined, entrepreneurial, resilient & change-adept leaders we have built across JFL, and the amazing team members across the stores & commissaries. I have no doubt that JFL will under their stewardship grow into being a multi-brand, multi-country, food tech powerhouse,” he added.

Pota further stated on Twitter that he will be moving on from the company to pursue, “ a quasi-entrepreneurial opportunity”.