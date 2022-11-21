As part of its ongoing expansion, K Hospitality, a hospitality and restaurant company that operates Copper Chimney, and The Irish House, says it will invest ₹500 crore over the next five years in all its verticals.

Varun Kapur and Karan Kapur, the company’s Executive Directors, told businessline that in the next 18 months they would infuse ₹140 crore into the business.

Currently, it operates in six verticals and runs around 500 outlets for 50 brands, of which 20 are company-owned. “By 2028, we intend to have 1,000 stores and are focusing on deepening our presence in the 19 existing cities, but we would also like to expand our footprint to 30 cities in the near term,” noted Varun.

The 50-year-old company says that the quick-service-restaurant (QSR) market would be a massive growth opportunity for them.

“The size of the QSR segment in India was around ₹188 billion in FY 2020 and is expected to grow to ₹524 billion by 2025. QSR is a big opportunity in the country, and going forward, we intend to grow this segment nationally and internationally,” explained Karan.

He also added that with the expansion of QSR segments on highways and airports, one of their brands, Joshh, will be a key area of concentration for them.

“We’ll be launching 10 large food stops on highways in the next 12 months, which will be extended to 18 highway locations in 18 months. The three most immediate highway openings are Waknaghat on the Chandigarh-Shimla Highway, Behror on the Delhi Jaipur Highway, and Zirakpur on the Zirakpur Rajpura Highway,” stated Varun.

More employees to be hired

Similarly, for its international expansion, the company will have 35 outlets in three new airports in Malaysia, along with six airline and loyalty card lounges. Additionally, in the next five years, K Hospitality expects to grow its employee base from 6,000 to 11,000 people.

The company also said that it will be holding celebrations throughout the month of November to mark its 50 years in operation, including special deals and events at all of its various businesses.

Founded in 1972, K Hospitality Corp is a private company with operations spread across QSR, restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, banqueting, outdoor catering, corporate food services, and travel F&B.

Some of its other brands include TFS, Bombay Brasserie, Idli.com, Cafeccino, Curry Kitchen, Blue Sea Banquets and Catering.