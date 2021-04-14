K Madhavan named as President of the Walt Disney Company India and Star India

K Madhavan has been appointed as the President, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India, with immediate effect. This announcement was made on Wednesday by Rebecca Campbell, Chairman, International Operations and Direct-to-Consumer, The Walt Disney Company.

Madhavan will now be driving the strategy and growth of the company in India, with responsibility for the Disney, Star and Hotstar businesses and operations spanning across entertainment, sports and regional channels, and direct-to-consumer, the company added in a statement.

“This includes oversight of channel distribution and advertising sales, as well as a thriving local content production business which currently is responsible for the creation of 18,000 hours of original content across fiction, non-fiction, sports, and movies in eight languages,” the company stated.

Since 2019, Madhavan was serving as country manager of Star & Disney India, overseeing the company’s television and studios business in India.

Stating that India business continues to be critical for global and regional strategy , Campbell added, “A skilled leader with an extensive background in media, Madhavan has taken our vast Star networks and local content production businesses to new heights despite continued industry evolution and significant challenges due to the pandemic.”

“I am very proud to have the opportunity to lead the incredibly talented and passionate team we have in India, and to further build upon our strong portfolio of channels and high-quality programming that is a favourite with viewers across the region,” said Madhavan.

Madhavan joined Star India in 2009 as its South Head. Under his leadership, the company built a thriving regional entertainment portfolio.

Previously, he was serving as the MD and CEO of Asianet. Prior to his media career, he was in the banking and corporate finance sector.

He is also currently the President of the industry body, Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) and also serves as the Chairman of the National Committee of Media & Entertainment CII (Confederation of Indian Industry).