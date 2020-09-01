K Padmakar to hold additional charge of Bharat Petroleum Corporation

The government has given K Padmakar additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director of state-run oil refining and marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

K Padmakar, Director (HR) has been entrusted with additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director until further orders by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, BPCL said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

However, the government is yet to entrust someone to hold the charge of director refineries.

The two key ports have become vacant after D Rajkumar and R Ramachandran stepped down from the posts of CMD and director refineries, respectively, on August 31, on superannuation.

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), the government’s head-hunter, had advertised for the two key posts in the Maharatna oil refining and marketing company in August last year.

The PESB had scheduled interviews of shortlisted candidates in March or April, but it was called off at the directions of the government in view of the planned privatisation of the state-owned company, government officials briefed on the development said.

Padmakar is the senior most among the functional directors on the board of BPCL.