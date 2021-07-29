Kalaari-backed CXXO announce $10 million fund for women founders

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
CXXO is a Kalaari Capital initiative to help women founders access capital, coaching, and community. The venture capital fund has set aside $10 million annually to invest in start-ups with women founders, ideally CEOs.
CXXO will select a cohort of 8-10 founders/CEOs each year. The average ticket size for investments in these companies would range between $500K to $5 million (Seed to Series A rounds).
Along with the funding, CXXO will also activate connections for founders and expand their access to experts. Each entrepreneur will be matched with a ‘Champion’ or an advisor. This role will be filled by successful entrepreneurs and senior business leaders who will advise the founder for up to two years. These leaders include names like Shereen Bhan, Lavanya Nalli, Priya Rajan, Mona Gandhi, Neeti Mehta Shukla, Rajashree R, Lakshmi Venu, Sindhu Gangadharan, Deepa Sapatnekar, Gazal Kalra, Ghazal Alagh, and Goda Ramkumar.
“The CXXO program will ensure there is no bias and discrimination in access to capital. We believe these founders will pioneer workplaces that are equitable and inclusive for more women to rise. At Kalaari, we have always believed in providing opportunities for diverse entrepreneurs to succeed. This initiative, ably supported by other such female leaders, is personally important to me,” said Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital.
Further, CXXO has set up a team of female leaders to guide and spearhead this movement in the start-up ecosystem. This include names like Ankiti Bose, Co-founder & CEO, Zilingo; Lathika Pai, Country Head, Microsoft, Venture Capital and PE Partnerships; Paroma Roy Chowdhury, Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer, Dream Sports; Priyanka Gill, Founder & CEO, POPxo - Plixxo, Co-founder & President, MyGlamm; Shradha Sharma, Founder & CEO, YourStory Media; and Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital.
“CXXO can create access to coaching and capital for female founders, encouraging them to take more risks, and grow faster. If women know they have fair access to capital, they can stay focused on growth and innovation to stay ahead,” said Ankiti Bose, Co-founder & CEO, Zilingo.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...