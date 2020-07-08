Karur Vysya Bank in corporate agency pact with Bajaj Allianz Life

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
Karur Vysya Bank, an old private sector bank, has signed up a corporate agency partnership with Bajaj Allianz Life to offer life insurance solutions to its customers.
Under the deal, KVB will provide Bajaj Allianz Life’s life insurance solutions to its customers, while the insurance company will empower the Bank’s customers to avail the living benefits of life insurance, according to a statement.
“KVB has been aligned with Bajaj Allianz to market their non-life products for the past 17 years. When KVB wanted to provide additional options to customers for their life insurance needs, Bajaj Allianz Life emerged as a natural choice,” said J Natarajan, President & Chief Operating Officer, Karur Vysya Bank.
Bajaj Allianz’s products will be available at the Bank’s 780 branch offices spread across India.
“Our partnership will help in making value-packed and affordable life insurance solutions accessible to a large number of people,” Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life said.
Under this partnership, all retail and group products of Bajaj Allianz Life will be made available to the Bank’s customers, including savings, retirement, investment, protection and critical illness life insurance products.
It’s an old, inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug that can address cough, a key cause of infection spread
The web-connected air conditioner offers impressive connected-living experience at an affordable price
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
As temperatures go higher outside, the thoughts of many home owners turn to solar power. While the idea seems ...
₹1105 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1092107511161130 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers at current ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...