Karur Vysya Bank in corporate agency pact with Bajaj Allianz Life

Karur Vysya Bank, an old private sector bank, has signed up a corporate agency partnership with Bajaj Allianz Life to offer life insurance solutions to its customers.

Under the deal, KVB will provide Bajaj Allianz Life’s life insurance solutions to its customers, while the insurance company will empower the Bank’s customers to avail the living benefits of life insurance, according to a statement.

“KVB has been aligned with Bajaj Allianz to market their non-life products for the past 17 years. When KVB wanted to provide additional options to customers for their life insurance needs, Bajaj Allianz Life emerged as a natural choice,” said J Natarajan, President & Chief Operating Officer, Karur Vysya Bank.

Bajaj Allianz’s products will be available at the Bank’s 780 branch offices spread across India.

“Our partnership will help in making value-packed and affordable life insurance solutions accessible to a large number of people,” Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life said.

Under this partnership, all retail and group products of Bajaj Allianz Life will be made available to the Bank’s customers, including savings, retirement, investment, protection and critical illness life insurance products.