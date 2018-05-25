Companies

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 net falls 77% to ₹50.56 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 25, 2018 Published on May 25, 2018

The bank’s net profit for the financial year fell by 42.95 per cent

Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank today reported a 76.76 per cent decline in net profit at ₹50.56 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2018, on the account of lower income and higher provisions and contingencies.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank had posted net profit of ₹217.56 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

Total income from operations for the January–March 31, 2018, quarter stood at ₹1,699.53 crore compared with ₹1,665.23 crore, Karur Vysya Bank said in a regulatory filing. Provisions and contingencies in the quarter under review were at ₹394.17 crore as against ₹217.50 crore in laster quarter of 2016-17.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2018, Karur Vysya Bank’s net profit fell by 42.95 per cent to ₹345.67 crore from ₹605.98 crore registered during the year ago period. For the year ending March 31, 2018, the bank reported total income of ₹6,599.58 crore up from ₹6,404.57 crore reported a year ago.

Gross NPA increased sharply to 6.56 per cent as on March 31, 2018, as against ₹3.58 per cent reported a year ago. Net NPA was at 4.16 per cent in the last quarter of the previous fiscal compared with 2.53 per cent in the same period in 2016-17.

Shares of the bank were trading at ₹101.25 apiece, up 6.99 per cent, on BSE.

