KEC International bags orders worth ₹1,203 cr

Infrastructure firm KEC International on Tuesday said it has bagged orders worth ₹1,203 crore across various businesses.
In a statement, the RPG group company said the power transmission and distribution segment, its T&D business and SAE Towers have secured orders worth ₹917 crore for transmission and distribution (T&D)projects in India, Bangladesh, Africa and the Americas.
Its civil business has secured orders of ₹176 crore for industrial civil works for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) project and residential projects in the country, while its cables business has secured orders of Rs 110 crore, the statement added.
“We are pleased with the new order wins in the face of challenging global headwinds. The order wins in Bangladesh along with the earlier order wins in Nepal consolidates our leadership in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) T&D market.
“We are particularly enthused by the first order in the FGD segment which opens up a large opportunity for us in this area,” said Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International.
KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major and the flagship company of the RPG Group.
RPG Enterprises, established in 1979, has diverse business interests in the areas of Infrastructure, Tyres, Pharma, IT and Specialty as well as in emerging innovation led technology businesses.
