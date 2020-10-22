Kerala-based TCM Ltd rolls out Covid-19 test kits

What if Normal was worth changing?
TCM Ltd, which used to be a chemicals manufacturer till recently, has rolled out “Covi-DetecT” on a commercial basis, its branded Covid-19 test kits based on a technology developed by IIT Delhi.
The Kochi-based company is among the six companies chosen by IIT Delhi nationwide to manufacture the much-awaited Covid test kits.
Joseph Varghese, Managing Director, TCM Ltd, said “Covi-DetecT” has thus become the first and the only Real-Time PCR based Covid test kit manufactured in Kerala and will take the region’s fight against the dreaded diseases a long way. “Our fully equipped unit in Kinfra Biotechnology and Industrial Zone here has already reached capacity for 10,000 tests per day and in a week’s, time will produce 500 kits per day which is good for 50,000 tests per day,” he said.
Currently, Kerala is entirely dependent on supplies from other states for Covid tests, which generally take a minimum of 48 to 72 hours, sometimes even more time to reach the state through a dry-ice packed journey. In such cases, chances of quality deterioration are comparatively higher as against our capability to deliver the Kerala-made kits within 4-5 hours anywhere across the state, he said.
Presently, the number of Covid tests done in the State hovers around 40 to 50,000, and the national average is over 1 million tests per day. With costs coming down, the state could increase the number of tests, he said adding that they are ready to sell Covi-DetecT to the government at near-cost prices and join the bandwagon to fight the dreaded disease.
