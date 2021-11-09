Companies

Kesoram Industries posts net loss of ₹17 crore

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on November 09, 2021

The company clocked volume sales of 3.47 million tonnes during the half year period ended September 30

The BK Birla Group company – Kesoram Industries Ltd (KIL) posted a net loss of ₹17 crore on a standalone basis for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as against a net profit of ₹32 crore same period last year.

Revenue from operations on a standalone basis increased by 42 per cent at ₹834 crore during the quarter as compared with ₹587 crore same period last year.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net loss of ₹12 crore during Q2FY22, as against a net profit of ₹6 crore same period last year.

The company clocked volume sales of 3.47 million tonnes during the half year period ended September 30 as compared with 2.20 mt same period last year.

According to P Radhakrishnan, CEO, Kesoram, the cash generation has been healthy and revenues have increased during the quarter. However, profit has been impacted due to a one-time impairment provisioning of around ₹20.25 crore with respect to its investment and loan to its wholly owned subsidiary Cygnet Industries.

It is to be noted that work at Cygnet’s rayon factory in West Bengal’s Hooghly has been suspended since June this year due to fall in demand. This was primarily on account of the Covid-19 led demand slowdown, the management had said.

The company reported an EBITDA of ₹ 339 crore during the July-September quarter this year as against ₹ 234 crore same period last year.

Published on November 09, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Kesoram Industries Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like